Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 731,048 Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Applied Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of APLT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $724.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $709,174.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 670,369 shares of company stock worth $3,570,036. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

