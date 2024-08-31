Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of POLA opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 802.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

