PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.72 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.45.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

