Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $87,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,507 shares of company stock valued at $92,442,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

