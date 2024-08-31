Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.53 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Floor & Decor worth $50,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $4,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,099,000 after buying an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,202,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 143,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

