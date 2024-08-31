Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,396 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $51,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,572 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.