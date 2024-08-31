Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $51,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

ELF stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.