Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $121.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.