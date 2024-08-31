PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.04. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 121,561 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

