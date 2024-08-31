RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 222,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

