Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.31 and last traded at $61.43. 815,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,965,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.02.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

