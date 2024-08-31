Regan Stewart Sells 8,732 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$33.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.