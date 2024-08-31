Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $188,000. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 294,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Roblox by 56,711.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 624,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,097,000 after purchasing an additional 102,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,649 shares of company stock worth $29,104,359. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

