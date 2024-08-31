Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $258.60. Approximately 7,018,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,565,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.90.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average of $271.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

