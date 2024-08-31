Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,079 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 213,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,154,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,256,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.