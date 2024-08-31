Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.