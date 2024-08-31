Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,137,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Service Co. International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

SCI stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

