ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.