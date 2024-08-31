Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Drops By 21.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.
Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Stock Performance
Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
