Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Drops By 21.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 404.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 25.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 29.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,423,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,751 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

