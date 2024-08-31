Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

