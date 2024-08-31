Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 14,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 170,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total value of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

