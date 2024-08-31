Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

