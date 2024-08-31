Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,397 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 91,836 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

