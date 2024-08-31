Signaturefd LLC Buys 351 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $249,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV opened at $556.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.05 and a 200-day moving average of $524.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $557.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

