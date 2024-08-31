Signaturefd LLC Buys 386 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,036,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $277.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.15.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

