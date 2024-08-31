Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.18 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

