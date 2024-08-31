Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.77 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

