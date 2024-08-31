Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,574 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,690 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after buying an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after buying an additional 1,711,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,667,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,679,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

