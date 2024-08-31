Signaturefd LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RELX opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

