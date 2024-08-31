Signaturefd LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.