Signaturefd LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of PM opened at $123.29 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

