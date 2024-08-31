Signaturefd LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $187.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

