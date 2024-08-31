Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $51,520,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3,440.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.