Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

