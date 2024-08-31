Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.72 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.83. The company has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.