Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,016 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in General Mills by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $72.29 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

