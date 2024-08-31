Signaturefd LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

