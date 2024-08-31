Signaturefd LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 373,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 64,369 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 800,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

