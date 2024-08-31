Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $891.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

