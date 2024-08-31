Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

