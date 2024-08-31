Signaturefd LLC Sells 588 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,326 shares of company stock worth $4,557,245. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.