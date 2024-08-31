Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,135 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comcast alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.