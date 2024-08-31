Signaturefd LLC Sells 69 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $671,384,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,083.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,064.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

