Signaturefd LLC Sells 74 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $855.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $789.70 and its 200 day moving average is $760.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

