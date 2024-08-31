Signaturefd LLC Sells 857 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

