Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

