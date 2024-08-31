Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 5,227 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 23,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 16,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $521.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $544.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.85 and a 200-day moving average of $492.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,078 shares of company stock valued at $200,792,168. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

