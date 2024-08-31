SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01. 4,177,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,475,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,728 shares of company stock worth $3,262,476 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

