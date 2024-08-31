SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 120.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

