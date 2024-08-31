SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

